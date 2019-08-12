South Africa: Food, Drought and Fury - UN Land Report Brings the Truth to SA's Climate Corrupt

analysis

In preparation for the release on 8 August 2019, of the IPCC's pivotal report on land and climate, Daily Maverick looked behind the frontlines of the drought in the rural Eastern Cape. What we found was not pretty. But is the reality devastating enough for the deniers in media and the government to see?

I.

"It's gotten worse, boeta."

For Nosintu Mcimeli Kwepile of the village of Ngqamakhwe in the Mnquma Municipality of the Eastern Cape, that was about the sum of it -- the changing climate, as manifested in what Gift of the Givers was calling an "alarming drought," had been wringing out the contents of her life as if she was an old dishcloth. The taps had been dry for more than a year, the local dam was down to 10% capacity and the heat and the wind were blowing through her village with the promise of suffering to come.

"I was speaking to someone here yesterday," she said, "telling him that these big words, like climate change and climate crisis, it's real man, it's affecting us, especially the community on the ground."

The thing was, as Mcimeli explained, life had been a lot easier back when she...