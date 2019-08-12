South Africa: Food, Drought and Fury - UN Land Report Brings the Truth to SA's Climate Corrupt

In preparation for the release on 8 August 2019, of the IPCC's pivotal report on land and climate, Daily Maverick looked behind the frontlines of the drought in the rural Eastern Cape. What we found was not pretty. But is the reality devastating enough for the deniers in media and the government to see?
I.
"It's gotten worse, boeta."
For Nosintu Mcimeli Kwepile of the village of Ngqamakhwe in the Mnquma Municipality of the Eastern Cape, that was about the sum of it -- the changing climate, as manifested in what Gift of the Givers was calling an "alarming drought," had been wringing out the contents of her life as if she was an old dishcloth. The taps had been dry for more than a year, the local dam was down to 10% capacity and the heat and the wind were blowing through her village with the promise of suffering to come.
"I was speaking to someone here yesterday," she said, "telling him that these big words, like climate change and climate crisis, it's real man, it's affecting us, especially the community on the ground."
The thing was, as Mcimeli explained, life had been a lot easier back when she...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.