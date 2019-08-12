South Africa: Hammer and Gun-Wielding Gang Robs Foschini Store At Cape Town Shopping Centre

12 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ethan Van Diemen

Robbers have made off with cellphones, jewellery and cash after a brazen robbery at the Kenilworth Centre in Cape Town on Monday morning.

It was reported that four individuals entered a Foschini store in the mall, brandishing guns and hammers.

They proceeded to loot the cellphone display, leaving the ground covered in broken glass.

Kenilworth center, men arrived with guns and hammers pic.twitter.com/gygXNfl1yE-- Cosmic Surfer (@SurferCosmic) August 12, 2019

Michelle Britton of centre management at the Kenilworth Centre released a statement, saying that "[t]he Kenilworth Centre can confirm an armed robbery earlier this morning on its premises".

"Five armed suspects broke display cabinets in a clothing store and got away with an undisclosed number of cellphones. No shots were fired and no one has been injured."

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed to News24 that the robbery "is under investigation".

"This morning at around 11:10, armed suspects held the staff of a clothing store in a Kenilworth mall at gunpoint and fled with jewellery, cellular telephones and cash.

"They fled with a silver Chevrolet SUV with false number plates and are yet to be arrested," said Traut.

Source: News24

Source: News24

