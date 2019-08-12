South Africa: Bok Women Unchanged for RWC Qualifier V Madagascar

Cape Town — Springbok Women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer retained the combinations that made a strong statement against Uganda for their second Women's Rugby World Cup Qualifier against Madagascar on Tuesday, naming an identical starting team.

The only changes to Raubenheimer's squad that defeated Uganda 89-5 were on the bench, where Mathrin Simmers (scrumhalf), Nomsa Mokwai (flanker) and Nqobile Mhlangu (winger) have been drafted in. They replace Felicia Jacobs, Karthy Dludla and Vuyolwethu Maqolo respectively.

Should Mokwai and Mhlangu take to the field, they will make their Springbok Women's debuts.

The match, which will play out at the Bosman Stadium in Brakpan, will kick off at 15:00, while Kenya take on Uganda in the earlier match at 13:00.

Both matches will be live streamed HERE.

"It is good to be able to select the same team," said Raubenheimer.

"Hopefully by maintaining consistency and having the team playing together for the second time, we will be able to deliver and even better performance."

Raubenheimer singled out better accuracy as something they would like to improve on, saying: "I would like to see us execute our structures better in general, while also improving our decision-making and keeping our foot on the pedal, so that we can keep on choking the opposition until the end. We had a chat about that, so hopefully our accuracy will improve."

The Springbok Women's coach expected Madagascar to launch a strong challenge against his charges and said: "All the participating teams are similar in the sense that they fight until the end and never give up. So we will have be at our best to ensure that we can contain them and make things tough for them if possible."

The Springbok Women will face Kenya in their final match of the tournament on Saturday, with Madagascar taking on Uganda.The team at the top of the table at the end of the competition will book their place in the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Springbok Women's team to face Madagascar:

15 Eloise Webb (SA Rugby contracted), 14 Ayanda Malinga (Golden Lions), 13 Zintle Mpupha (SA Rugby contracted), 12 Zinhle Ndawonde (KZN), 11 Snenhlanhla Shozi (Border), 10 Zenay Jordaan (SA Rugby contracted), 9 Tayla Kinsey (KZN), 8 Aseza Hele (Eastern Province), 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa (Western Province), 6 Lusanda Dumke (Border), 5 Rights Mkhari (SA Rugby contracted), 4 Celeste Adonis (Boland), 3 Babalwa Latsha (captain-Western Province), 2 Lindelwa Gwala (KZN), 1 Yonela Ngxingolo (Border)

Substitutes: 16 Annique Geswind (Western Province), 17 Onako Jita (Boland), 18 Maxine Engelbrecht (Griquas), 19 Nomsa Mokwai (Western Province), 20 Sizophila Solontsi (KZN), 21 Mathrin Simmers (SA Rugby contracted), 22 Nqobile Mhlangu (KZN), 23 Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border)

Source: Sport24