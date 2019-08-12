Tanzania: Harambee Stars Head Coach Migne Sacked

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has parted ways with Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne.

This comes just a week after Kenya was bundled out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers by Tanzania 4-1 on post match penalties after both legs ended in a barren stalemate.

In his post match interview after the return leg played on August 4 in Nairobi, the Frenchman boldly dared FKF to sack him given that he had a contract that was to expire in May 2021.

The recent development is viewed as a reaction from the federation's hierarchy.

"Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars Head Coach Sébastien Migné have agreed to terminate the coach's contract on mutual consent. Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time. The federation wishes to thank Coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 AFCON tournament for the first time in 15 years," read a part of a statement signed by acting FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno.

It is highly expected that Migne's departure calls for a whole reorganization of the technical bench since majority of staff were his compatriots including the first assistant, goalkeeper trainer and the osteopath.

"The reorganization and appointment process for a new technical bench is already underway and the team to steer the Harambee Stars forward will be announced shortly. We wish the coach all the best in his future endeavours, this even as we turn our focus on the upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifiers, with a view to try and qualify for the final tournament," continued the statement.

Migne becomes the third coach after Stanley Okumbi and Paul Put to be sacked since Nick Mwendwa took office in February 2016.

Migne was appointed in May 2018 taking over from Belgian Paul Put. He guided Kenya to the Africa Cup of Nations in June ending a 15-year wait for an appearance at the continental finals