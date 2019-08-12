Tanzania: Condolence Messages for Fuel Tanker Victims Dominate Eid UL Adh'aa

Dar es Salaam — Chief Sheikh, Mufti Abubakar Zuber bin Ally has today August 12, 2019, conveyed his condolences to relatives and friends who lost beloved ones in Saturday's tanker tragedy that occurred at Msamvu, Morogoro.
The blast killed 75 people with over 55 others seriously injured with reports indicating that the death toll could rise.
Speaking during the Eid ul Adh'aa Prayers and 'Baraza' that took place at the Kibadeni Masjid grounds in Chanika in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, Mufti Zubeir said the accident was a bitter thing to the country.
"My condolence to President John Magufuli, the government, relatives and friends who lost beloved ones in that accident," he said.
Condolences messages were also conveyed by other government and religious leaders who attended prayers including Ilala Regional Police Commander (RPC), Adam Mwinyimpingu, Ilala Mayor, Omar Kumbilamoto and the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) secretary, Nuhu Muruma.
