Tanzania: Death Toll of Morogoro Fuel Tanker Tragedy Rises to 75

Morogoro — Death toll of Saturday morning's fuel tanker tragedy which claimed 60 lives on the spot has risen to 75, authorities at Muhimbili National Hospital have confirmed.

This is after four victims who transferred to Muhimbili National Hospital succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the inferno.

Speaking on Monday, August 12, MNH head of communications department, Mr Aminiel Aligaesha said the four victims were among the 43 survivors who were receiving treatment at the facility.

"We have lost another four victims of the fire accident who were receiving treatment at MNH and bodies have been preserved at the hospital's mortuary. We are now remained with 39 survivors," he said.

He called upon the relatives to visit the hospital to identify the dead.

On Sunday most of the 71 people were laid to rest after a deadly blast on Saturday with some of the bodies burnt beyond recognition

Most of the dead were trying to collect leaking petrol from an overturned fuel tanker that exploded.

The deadly blast, which took place Saturday in Morogoro is the latest in a series of similar disasters in East Africa.

Witnesses said the truck tipped over as it tried to avoid a motorcycle, and locals quickly converged on the scene to collect fuel.

The explosion was triggered when a man tried to retrieve the truck's battery, creating sparks that ignited the fuel, according to regional authorities.

Footage from the scene showed the truck engulfed in smoke and flames, with charred bodies and the burnt-out remains of motorcycle taxis scattered on the ground among scorched trees.

A video posted on social media taken before the explosion showed dozens of people carrying yellow jerricans around the truck.