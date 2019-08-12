Africa: South Africa Sends Condolences to Tanzania Over Fuel Tanker Tragedy

Pretoria — South African government has today sent condolences to the people of Tanzania after a fuel tanker explosion which took place on Saturday tragically killed over 75 people.
"We received the sad news of a fuel tanker explosion that tragically killed over 75 people in Tanzania. I wish to express on behalf of the South African Government our heartfelt condolences to the people and Government of Tanzania," said the International Relations and Cooperation minister Naledi Pandor.
Minister Pandor conveyed the country's condolences at her department's monthly media briefing on international matters.
The tragic explosion took place as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to visit Tanzania for the first time as head of state since he was sworn in as President of South Africa.
