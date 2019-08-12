Mozambique: Nyusi Calls On Moslems to Work for Reconciliation

12 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 12 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday urged the country's moslem community to commit themselves to transforming the peace agreement signed last Tuesday between the government and the former rebel movement Renamo into "concrete actions for true national reconciliation".

He was speaking in the northern city of Nampula on the occasion of the moslem sacred date of Eid-Ul-Adha. The celebration of this date, he said, should be an inspiration in the permanent search for universal moral values "which identify us as human beings, including friendship, passion, love and fraternity".

"History teaches us", he continued, "that the greatest victories result from great sacrifices consented to with determination, persistence and conviction".

Not only should moslems work for national reconciliation, he added, but he called on them to pray for the country to be free of the criminals, who are terrorising and murdering people in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The gangs who carry out these attacks "still have no face", said Nyusi. They claim to be moslem "but they are using the islamic religion to confuse the Mozambican people".

2019 is a year of general elections, and Nyusi warned that the elections should not be used to endanger peace in Mozambique.

"We don't want this to be a moment for divisions or disputes", he said. "Each citizen is free to choose whatever candidate he wants. What we ask for is more peace, more harmony, more tranquillity",

His message was echoed by Sheik Hassan Arbi, the moslem cleric who delivered the sermon. He called for dialogue between all currents in society.

"Frequently the relationship between parents and their children, between brothers or between husband and wife, is damaged because of the lack of dialogue, he declared. "We must all live from dialogue".

