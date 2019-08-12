Mozambique: Construction of Metoro Power Station Starts This Year

Maputo — Mocuba (Mozambique), 12 Aug (AIM) - The construction of a solar power station at Metoro, in Ancuabe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, will start later this year, and will cost 76 million US dollars, according to Ali Socola, the chairperson of the publicly-owned electricity company, EDM.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, after President Filipe Nyusi had inaugurated a solar power station at Mocuba, in the central province of Zambezia, Sicola said the Metoro station, like the Mocuba one, will generate 40 megawatts. It would reduce the power deficit in the nothern and central provinces to about 100 megawatts.

The Mocuba station was built under a partnership between the Norwegian independent electricity producer, Scatec Solar, the Norwegian Development Financial Institution, Norfund, and EDM. Sicola did not say whether the same partners will be involved in Metoro.

In fact, for the Metoro station, an agreement to build the plant was signed in December 2018 with the French company Neon, said to be one of the largest independent power producers in France.

At Mocuba, 175,000 new clients will be able to benefit from the new power producer which, like the projected Metoro station, will generate 40 megawatts.