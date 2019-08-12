Mozambique: Further Insurgent Attacks in Cabo Delgado

12 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A terrorist group on Friday night attacked the village of Liche, in Nangade district in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, reports Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

No casualties were reported from this raid, but a woman was kidnapped and 22 houses were burnt down. Intervention by the Mozambican defence and security forces prevented any worse damage. The defence forces were alerted by local residents who noted strange movements in the vicinity of the village.

Last Monday, 5 August, an insurgent group surprised a couple near Limala village, in Mocimboa da Praia district. They beheaded the man and kidnapped the women.

Official, but anonymous, sources told "Carta de Mocambique" that insurgents also attacked a position of the defence and security forces at Chai, in Macomia district. One soldier was killed and 26 others fled, because they were heavily outnumbered. According to the paper's sources there were over 100 armed men in this terrorist group.

Last Tuesday there was an attack against the Maganja administrative post, in Palma district. An unspecified number of troops and civilians were killed, and houses were sacked and burnt. This attack was very near the site on the Afungi Peninsula where a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant is being built.

