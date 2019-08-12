Malawi: Farmers Union of Malawi Project Hailed By Chief

Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has been commended by village head Ntchembere 1 of group village head Kunkhoma in Traditional Authority (T/A) Nthache in Mwanza for introducing Adolescent Nutrition Sensitive Agriculture (Ansa) pilot project to transform lives of youths in the district.

Bamusi (in white blouse) takes stakeholders around her garden

In an interview, the chief said through the project, he expects lives of youths to improve.

"It is impressive to see youths cultivating nutritious foods in backyard garden," he said.

Ntchembere 1 assured FUM and district council officials of the project's sustainability, saying he will encourage the youth to share the knowledge with as many community members as possible to enhance food security in the area.

A Standard Four pupil at Chiwale Junior Primary School, Kumbukani Bamusi, said she was happy that she was recruited into a youth club where she was equipped with knowledge on the importance of growing and consuming nutritious foods.

"Using the knowledge from the demonstration garden, I grow various crops in my backyard garden for consumption and income," she said. The three-year multi billion kwacha pilot phase project is funded by the Japanese Social Development Fund through the World Bank in collaboration with Malawi Government.