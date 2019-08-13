Namibia: Buhari Mourns Olorunfemi, Former Nigerian Ambassador to Namibia

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends, relations, as well as the diplomatic community over the passing of Biodun Olorunfemi, Nigeria's former Ambassador to Namibia.
A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, said Mr Buhari described the demise of "the re-engineering technocrat" as a great loss to Nigeria.
He noted that late Mr Olorunfemi had the unique record of successfully turning around many parastatals and businesses that were hitherto underperforming.
The president recalled that Mr Olorunfemi, as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory, assembled technocrats to develop a blueprint for the effective administration of FCT as a Mega City.
He added that the deceased was also credited as one of the brains behind the development of the solid minerals sector in the country.
Late Mr Olorunfemi served as ambassador to Namibia from 2012 to 2015, and the president remarked that "he left his footprints in the sands of time."
(NAN)
