Nigeria: Yemi Alade Blows Hot - Condemns Police for Allegedly Assaulting Her Dancer

12 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Agbana

Popular Afro-pop musician, Yemi Alade has condemned men of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly harassing one of her dancers, Tomisin, simply because he was seen dancing on the street.

While expressing her grievance, the singer noted that it is only in Nigeria that uniformed men originally meant to protect lives and properties, rather choose to harass and intimidate the innocent citizens while they protecting the guilty.

"Yesterday, my dancer, Tomisin was harassed for dancing on the street by policemen who were not in uniform. What was his crime, dancing? It's only in Nigeria that uniformed men will rather prey on the innocent and protect the guilty", she said

Speaking further, she revealed that though the dancer was later released from detention, his phone was seized because he has to report the next day to see the Area Commander.

"Thankfully he was released yesterday,but they have seized his phone. Why? They said he has to come and see their Area Commander the next day! Why such abuse of power? Making videos and taking pictures is not a crime in all civilized countries around the world."

Reacting to the incident which has since gone viral, veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw advised the singer to ensure she gets justice for her dancer.

"Yemi, you have to follow this to the end! This is just too much! For dancing on the street? Why seize his phone", she said.

