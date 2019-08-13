Nigeria: Why Are People Angry Over Buhari's Picture? Presidency Asks

12 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has on Monday reacted to a trending image of President Muhammadu Buhari, captured while removing detritus from his mouth with a toothpick.

The image which has since generated lots of comments on the social media was tweeted by the Personal Assistant to Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

In a singular sentence, Bashir asked why few people were angry on seeing the picture.

His words, "It's hard to understand why some people are genuinely angry because of this innocent picture. When I innocently snapped it on Feb 27 and posted on my Snapchat, it didn't occur to me that it's going to give wailers that strong hit. And Bulama Cartoons made an amazing cartoon out of it".

It's hard to understand why some people are genuinely angry because of this innocent pic. When I innocently snapped it on Feb 27 and posted on my Snapchat, it didn't occur to me that it's going to give wailers that strong hit. And @BulamaCartoons made an amazing cartoon out of it pic.twitter.com/B2DaQMyz3W

-- Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 12, 2019

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.