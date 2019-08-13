Nigeria: The Name Jesus Never Existed, It Was Invented, Daddy Freeze Tells Maraji

'Jesus was invented about 400 years ago, just about the same time the truth about Yahushua, the real son of Yahweh was destroyed, to make room for a manipulative, monetized and politicized 'Jesus' doctrine' Controversial on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has told young Nigerian comedian, Gloria 'Maraji' Oloruntobi,

Maraji on her Instagram page said the only to haven was through Jesus and not Buddha, Krishna or evolution ...

Daddy Freeze on his own Instagram page wrote Jesus was invented about 400 years ago... . just as he asked how can a name the disciples didn't even know existed, be the way to Yahweh?

If you went back in time only 500 years ago, not a soul on earth would have the foggiest idea who 'Jesus' was.

How can a name the disciples didn't even know existed, be the way to Yahweh?🙄

◄ Acts 4:12 ►

Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved."

Ask yourself this question, if there was no other name under heaven given to mankind for salvation 2000 years ago, where did 'Jesus' come from only 400 years ago, when both the Hebrew and English language didn't have a 'J' sound?

Until 400 years ago, the English language didn't have 'the letter J'. Clear evidence of this exists in the original 1611 translation of the king james Bible, where 'John' was 'Ion' and 'Jeremiah' was 'Ieremiah'.

In addition to this, both Jesus and Joshua had the exact same name In Aramaic and Hebrew; 'Yahushua' so why does 'Joshua' still sound like the original name, while a new name had to be invented for the pagan Roman god 'Jesus' whose birthday was merged with pagan gods, while his resurrection was aligned with the celebration of 'eostre' a pagan Saxon goddess?🙄

If the name 'Jesus' didn't exist until 400 years ago, don't you want to find out what name was being used to cast out demons in the scripture below?🙄👇👇👇

◄ Luke 9:49 ►

"Master," said John, "we saw someone driving out demons in your name and we tried to stop him, because he is not one of us."

Jesus is absolutely NOT the way, Yahushua is, and his doctrine is the truth, the light, the spirit and the embodiment of the word, grace and love of Yahweh.

I know your intentions are pure but your knowledge of the truth is in doubt, embrace the truth so you don't end up having a zeal for God without knowing who he truly is. ~FRZ

◄ Romans 10:2 ►

New International Version

For I can testify about them that they are zealous for God, but their zeal is not based on knowledge.

