Kenya: Miguna Now Takes Matiang'i to Court Over Citizenship Denial

Exiled lawyer and politician Miguna Miguna has taken legal action against Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang'i, and 24 other government officials following his Kenyan citizenship denial.

They government officials include the Attorney General, Principal Secretary of the Directorate of Immigration and Registrations of Persons, Director of Criminal Investigations, Director of Public Prosecutions and Director of Immigration and Registration of Persons.

In the court documents, Miguna noted that he has never renounced his Kenyan citizenship and was forcefully kicked out of the country.

The 35 pager law suit explains the role of the 25 government officials played in his deportation.

Miguna is suing the 25 government officials for destroying his Kenyan Passport and property, physical assault, abduction and detention under cruel and inhumane conditions for six days at the Githunguri Police Station.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Miguna claims that the said respondents breached his constitutional, legal and human rights.

Miguna added that in 1987 he was a student leader at the University of Nairobi and was subjected to torture in the same year for expressing his political opinions and engaged in lawful activities.

In 1988, Miguna says, he fled the country because of a genuine fear of persecution - that he did not voluntarily travel from Kenya to Canada.

When deporting him in February 2018, the government said Miguna was issued a Kenyan passport unlawfully.