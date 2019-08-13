South Africa: Jacob Zuma Throws Some Shade, but At Who?

Former president Jacob Zuma has warned his Twitter followers that someone was due to pay a heavy price for the things they had done in the past.
Zuma's cryptic tweet, posted in isiZulu, sparked much debate and musings, as people on the social media platform speculated on whom he could be referring to.
Loosely translated, Zuma's message, which starts with him addressing his followers as "Good people", tells a story of how bad things have become and that the excrement has essentially hit the fan.
He added someone was due to face serious consequences for their past indiscretions.
The tweet was liked more than 4 800 times within five hours after it was posted at 12:15. Over 3 400 people were talking about it by 17:15.
As expected, the tweet drew a range of responses with some people slamming Zuma for his leadership and links to state capture, while others said it was clearly a warning to President Cyril Ramaphosa who succeeded Zuma as president of both the ANC and the state.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.