Nigeria: PDP Confusing Facts With Fiction - BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), yesterday, alleged that leaders of the opposition PDP have run out of ideas and are now pushing out unverified claims and mixing facts with "outright" fiction.

The BMO said this was obvious in the manner the PDP and its presidential candidate in the last elections, Atiku Abubakar, had been "recycling old reports just to take a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari administration."

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO said there was nothing in PDP's recent claims of capital flight from Nigeria.

"Like a drowning man, PDP has not ceased clutching at a straw, and that is exactly what it was doing in its attempt to cast the Buhari administration and the ruling APC in bad light.

"The latest is the PDP's bid to capitalise on a report issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) just after the 2019 elections as proof that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is on a decline under President Buhari's watch.

"But in the rush to put out what they considered as a good line of attack, PDP leaders were either too lazy or too overzealous to realise that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had shut down the UNCTAD investment report on Nigeria with facts and figures several months ago," Akinsiju and Madueke said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the report by the UN body centred on the 2018 financial period during which it claimed there was a decrease of over 40 per cent in FDI inflows.

"However, available records at CBN show a significant increase in foreign investments at the time.

"In fact, the total capital inflows in 2018 stood at $19.07bn out of which FDI accounted for $7.78bn; which is clearly more than what the report cited by PDP shows.

"Also, capital inflow into the country in the first five months of 2019 is $14.2bn, out of which FDI accounted for $2.87bn or 20.18 per cent of the total amount," the Buhari group added.

The group further noted that the January to May, 2019, FDI figure of $2,87bn was commendable despite the usual fear of political uncertainties in all election years since the return of democracy.