Botswana: Buffalo Kills Woman, Leaves Baby Unharmed

Kasane — Kachikau police are investigating an incident in which a buffalo killed an 80-year-old woman on the outskirts of Kavimba this morning.
Station commander, Superintendent Situme Budani, said the woman was certified dead at the hospital.
He said the police received a report from a passerby who found an un-harmed seven-month old girl in the bush next to a lifeless body of her grandmother. The buffalo was spotted a few metres away from the duo as if standing guard.
Supt Budani said the police killed the buffalo, while the baby was treated and discharged from the hospital.
He said the elderly woman had gone into the bush to look for her missing goats.
This is the second incident this month in which a wild animal killed a person in Kachikau police jurisdiction.
Source : BOPA
Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.
