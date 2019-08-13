Botswana: Elephant Kills Man Near Maun

Maun — Police in Maun are investigating an incident in which a 48-year-old man of Moeti ward in Maun was killed by an elephant on Sunday.

Station commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Ramaabya, said the incident happened at Mankunyane cattlepost near Maun around 12 noon.

He said in an interview that the man was in the company of two relatives when the incident occurred.

He said the man was taken to Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital where he was confirmed dead. The other two managed to escape, he said.

Supt Ramaabya further said the body of the deceased was awaiting post mortem at Letsholathebe II Memorial Hospital, while police investigations continue.

Source : BOPA