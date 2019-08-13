Malawi Food Crisis Looms As NFRA Maize Stocks Go Low

12 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A food crisis is looming in the country as the state run grain reserves has on 40, 000 metric tonnes of maize.

Nasinuku Saukira: We will start buying maize

National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) general manager Nasimuko Saukira said maize stocks were drained out during the disaster period early this year.

"But we will start buying the maize, probably next week. What we have is last year's remaining stocks," said Saukira.

He said the process of buying the maize from farmers is almost over.

This comment has alarmed people as inadequate maize stocks is pushing grain prices by day, with some cities and towns selling it at K15, 000 per 50kg bag, raising fears of another hunger.

Agricultural and food analyst Tamani Nkhono Mvula described the situation as not very good.

He said NFRA or Admarc should have started buying maize from farmers long ago soon after harvest from farmers.

