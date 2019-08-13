Malawi Food Crisis Looms As NFRA Maize Stocks Go Low

A food crisis is looming in the country as the state run grain reserves has on 40, 000 metric tonnes of maize.
Nasinuku Saukira: We will start buying maize
National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) general manager Nasimuko Saukira said maize stocks were drained out during the disaster period early this year.
"But we will start buying the maize, probably next week. What we have is last year's remaining stocks," said Saukira.
He said the process of buying the maize from farmers is almost over.
This comment has alarmed people as inadequate maize stocks is pushing grain prices by day, with some cities and towns selling it at K15, 000 per 50kg bag, raising fears of another hunger.
Agricultural and food analyst Tamani Nkhono Mvula described the situation as not very good.
He said NFRA or Admarc should have started buying maize from farmers long ago soon after harvest from farmers.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.