Angola: Environmental Project Involves Over 10,000 Students in Lobito

Lobito — About 10,500 students from seven public and private elementary schools in Lobito, Benguela province, participate in a project called "School Environmental Gymkhana", which aims to educate children about current environmental problems, Angop learned Monday.

Climate change, global warming, drought and heavy rainfall in some regions of the planet are phenomena that will be under consideration during the journey.

The project is the initiative of the Association of Defenders and Friends of the Environment (ADAMA), in partnership with the Municipal Bureau of Education, Science and Technology.

Begun on July 31, as part of the festivities of November 22, Educated Day, it aims to point out solutions for preventive action of these phenomena.

According to ADAMA Secretary-General, Joaquim Pedro Teixeira, who was speaking to ANGOP, it is the introduction of didactic-pedagogical methodologies that will be fundamental for the planned activities in the field of environmental education to produce the desired effects, taking into account the recreational-cultural component.