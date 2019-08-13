Angola: Environmental Project Involves Over 10,000 Students in Lobito

12 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lobito — About 10,500 students from seven public and private elementary schools in Lobito, Benguela province, participate in a project called "School Environmental Gymkhana", which aims to educate children about current environmental problems, Angop learned Monday.

Climate change, global warming, drought and heavy rainfall in some regions of the planet are phenomena that will be under consideration during the journey.

The project is the initiative of the Association of Defenders and Friends of the Environment (ADAMA), in partnership with the Municipal Bureau of Education, Science and Technology.

Begun on July 31, as part of the festivities of November 22, Educated Day, it aims to point out solutions for preventive action of these phenomena.

According to ADAMA Secretary-General, Joaquim Pedro Teixeira, who was speaking to ANGOP, it is the introduction of didactic-pedagogical methodologies that will be fundamental for the planned activities in the field of environmental education to produce the desired effects, taking into account the recreational-cultural component.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.