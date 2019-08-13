Rwanda: Amavubi Coaching Job Still Vacant Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

With 21 days to the preliminary round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) and Ministry of Sports and Culture (MINISPOC) haven't appointed a coach for senior national football team

Rwanda will play against Seychelles in a two-legged tie between September 2 and 10 for a spot in the world cup qualifying group stages.

In an interview with Times Sport, the Secretary General of FERWAFA, Regis Uwayezu said that they are in talks with Minispoc to hire a new coach.

"It is unfortunate that it has taken abit of time to get a coach but we are in advanced talks with the Sports Ministry to recruit someone," Uwayezu said but refused to put a timeline on when the new coach will be appointed.

Rwanda will visit Seychelles in the first leg before hosting the decisive clash in Kigali. Amavubi lie in 133rd position in the latest FIFA rankings, while the Pirates of Seychelles are 59 spots lower.

Should Amavubi see off Seychelles, they will be one of the 14 winners in the qualification playoffs to join the continent's top-ranked 26 sides, who have been exempted from the preliminary stage of the long journey to Qatar.

During the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, Rwanda failed to make it past the first round after falling to Libya. Amavubi will be hoping to avoid a similar nightmare this year.

Meanwhile some sources have suggested that Police FC coach, Christian-Francis Haringingo, Rayon Sports coach Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo and former Amavubi coach Stephen Constantine are in talks to coach the team but Uwayezu declined to comment on that.