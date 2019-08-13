South Africa: Many Arrests, but the Killing Goes On in Cape Town Ganglands

While there were 47 recorded killings in the Cape Town metro this past weekend, the police minister held a briefing to provide an update on the progress of army personnel since the SANDF deployment on the Cape Flats one month ago.
Cynthia Smith stands outside her house in Tafelsig, Mitchell's Plain on Monday morning, shortly before police minister Bheki Cele's visit to the area. She says it has been five years since her son and his best friend were killed because they were mistaken for rival gangsters.
Smith has lived in Tafelsig for almost 35 years. In that time, the area has changed from bushy, open fields into closely built houses in an area that has been overrun by crime, gangsterism and drugs.
On 29 August 2014 her son Enrique Smith and his friend Ryan Matthews, who both were in their 20s, were killed because they were mistaken as rivals from another gang in the...
