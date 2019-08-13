Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Singer Dj Arafat, 33 Dies in Traffic Accident - Côte d'Ivoire State TV

Popular Ivorian singer DJ Arafat, known for his hit, "Moto Moto" died on Monday after getting in a traffic accident, said state broadcaster Ivorian Public Radio-Television (RTI).

According to posts on social media, Ange Dider Huon, known by his stage name DJ Arafat, had been driving his motorcycle and hit a car. He was reportedly taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he died.

He was a popular recording artist in francophone countries, especially on the African continent, releasing a total of 11 albums during his career.

DJ Arafat was known for his distinctive "coupé-decalé" dance music that put hip-hop vocals with short, catchy rhythms, garnering "Artist of the Year" for the genre in 2016 and 2017.

#MuseAfrica Popular Ivorian musician, Houon Ange Didier knows artistically as DJ Arafat passed away at the age of 33. He died this Monday 12th August 2019 at about 8am following a road accident Sunday night in Abidjan, Côte D'Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/lszSczIWpU

Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman gave his condolences to DJ Arafat's family and fans, adding that he planned to pay homage to his life and career.