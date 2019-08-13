South Africa: Hong Kong Protests Ground SAA Flights

12 August 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mthulisi Sibanda

Johannesburg — SOUTH African Airways (SAA) has suspended services to Hong Kong following protests in the Asian destination.

Protests have affected the Hong Kong International Airport. Authorities have suspended air operations to and from the facility.

"Based on the suspension of air services, SAA's operations between Hong Kong and Johannesburg for 12 August 2019 have been cancelled," said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.

Customers have been advised to update contact details to ensure they received updates.

Anti-extradition bill protests have engulfed Hong Kong since March.

Protesters are against the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill proposed by the government.

It was proposed in response to a murder that occurred in Taiwan last year in which the suspect had fled to Hong Kong.

The regional government was unable to transfer the fugitive to Taiwanese authorities, citing a lack of formal extradition arrangements between the two jurisdictions.

