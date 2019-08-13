South Africa: Hong Kong Protests Ground SAA Flights

Johannesburg — SOUTH African Airways (SAA) has suspended services to Hong Kong following protests in the Asian destination.
Protests have affected the Hong Kong International Airport. Authorities have suspended air operations to and from the facility.
"Based on the suspension of air services, SAA's operations between Hong Kong and Johannesburg for 12 August 2019 have been cancelled," said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.
Customers have been advised to update contact details to ensure they received updates.
Anti-extradition bill protests have engulfed Hong Kong since March.
Protesters are against the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill proposed by the government.
It was proposed in response to a murder that occurred in Taiwan last year in which the suspect had fled to Hong Kong.
The regional government was unable to transfer the fugitive to Taiwanese authorities, citing a lack of formal extradition arrangements between the two jurisdictions.
Read the original article on CAJ News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.