South Africa: To Be, or Not to Be, That Is Ramaphosa Question

If Cyril Ramaphosa was to fix SOEs, solve the Eskom crisis and create millions of jobs, he would go down in history as a great president. It would make his re-election as ANC leader easier in 2022. So why is he not doing it yet?

While our politics goes through its by now characteristic tumult, there are several questions about the power swirl within the ANC and in government, and in particular about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

One of the key questions is whether Ramaphosa is "doing enough" or being "too cautious" in his attempts to reform the state. Related to this is another question, about whether or not it is possible to "save" both the ANC and the country at the same time. This leads to a corollary, which is that it might not be possible for a person deployed to the Presidency by the ANC to "save" the country without the ANC.

The claim that "Cyril isn't doing enough" is heard loudly and often these days. He came to office on a reformist ticket, he himself said he was going to change the state, and to make a break with what had happened in the past. It was for...