South Africa: To Be, or Not to Be, That Is Ramaphosa Question

13 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

If Cyril Ramaphosa was to fix SOEs, solve the Eskom crisis and create millions of jobs, he would go down in history as a great president. It would make his re-election as ANC leader easier in 2022. So why is he not doing it yet?

While our politics goes through its by now characteristic tumult, there are several questions about the power swirl within the ANC and in government, and in particular about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

One of the key questions is whether Ramaphosa is "doing enough" or being "too cautious" in his attempts to reform the state. Related to this is another question, about whether or not it is possible to "save" both the ANC and the country at the same time. This leads to a corollary, which is that it might not be possible for a person deployed to the Presidency by the ANC to "save" the country without the ANC.

The claim that "Cyril isn't doing enough" is heard loudly and often these days. He came to office on a reformist ticket, he himself said he was going to change the state, and to make a break with what had happened in the past. It was for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.