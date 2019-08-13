South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Man Killed After Tree Falls On Him

13 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A man was killed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday morning when a tree fell on him.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the man, who is believed to be 33 years old, was struck by a falling tree on an estate in Baynesfield, outside Pietermaritzburg.

"ER24 medics arrived on the scene and found that the man had been loaded into a truck and brought to the main building.

"On assessment, medics found that the man had sustained a serious head injury and showed no signs of life," Meiring said.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. It is understood that the men had been cutting down a tree when he was struck on the head."

Meiring said the incident was reported to the local authorities.

News24

