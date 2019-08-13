Liberia: Beneficiaries of First Lady Girls' Empowerment Program End Industrial Hair Production Training in China

The first thirty beneficiaries of the Liberian First Lady, Clar Marie Weah's Girls' Empowerment Program are preparing to return from China where they successfully completed a four-week industrial hair production training.

They departed Liberia on July 3 this year for the Chinese Henan Province to acquire hair production skills at the Henan Ruimei Hair Company, the world's second-leading producer of wig, fake hair, and related products.

The beneficiaries, ages 18 to 25, who were drawn from all 15 counties, two from each, are expected to touch-down at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

The month-long training imparted into the girls advanced skills including cutting and chemically treating hair, chemical hair removal without a sharp blade, fashion trends, wigs, hair braiding and analysis, among others.

At the climax of the training, a mini-competition -the Ruimei Cup Miss Liberia Hair Creative Contest and Fashion Show--was organized at which the girls showcased the skills learned displayed their rich Liberian culture.

With ten groups, each comprising three persons, the bright and brilliant Liberian talents performed so excellently to the apparent amusement of a huge audience including officials of the Henan Ruimei Hair Production Company and Miss Najet Akar who represented the Liberian First Lady.

Madam Weah has since expressed delight over the successful completion of the training, lauding the girls for not only conducting themselves well but also performing exceptionally in their studies.

The Liberian First Lady said she's proud of the girls and was joyfully awaiting their safe arrival back home.

She also thanked the President of the Hair Company, Madam Zhang, for collaborating with her foundation to positively impact the lives of Liberian women and girls.

The training of the 30 young ladies is a realization of the Clar Hope Foundation's vision-'to create an equitable Liberia, where women and children are healthy, educated and fully empowered and enabled to live a decent and prosperous life.'

Established in June 2018 by Mrs. Weah, the Foundation is a not-for-profit and non-political organization with a mission to provide support and opportunities for women and children to improve their livelihoods in Liberia.

According to a Clar Hope Foundation release, following their return, the girls will be employed to work at the Henan Ruimei Hair Company which is expected to establish its factory in Liberia shortly.

The release says arrangements and mechanisms for the construction and operation of the factory in Liberia are at advanced stages between the government of Liberia and the Chinese world-class hair-producing company.