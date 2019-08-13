Sudan: Daglo Gives Directives for Mobilizing Energies to Confront Impacts of Heavy Rains and Floods

12 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Monday chaired at the Republican Palace a meeting of the national emergency committee, in presence of the caretaker Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, the Director of the Civil Defence Administration and heads of a number of concerned organs.

In a press statement, the caretaker Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Gen. Ahmed Abdoun Hamad, said that the meeting was assigned to discuss the impacts of the heavy rains and floods that hit the state, especially at the areas Id Al-Hussein, Al-Sallama in southern Khartoum and Al-Fetaihab and Um Badda in western Omdurman.

He called on the citizens to take part in the cleaning and environment conservation campaign, which was declared by the TMC Deputy Chairman, indicating that the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces will join the campaign for warding off the heavy rainfall impacts.

Meanwhile, the Director of Civil Defence Administration, Maj. Gen. Abu-Bakr Sid-Ahmed, has directed all organs in the country to mobilizes energies to confront the impacts of floods and rains.

