South Africa: The IMF Is Neither Our Knight in Shining Armour Nor a Horseman of the Apocalypse

Why did South Africa in 1993 -- a year before the democratic elections -- borrow $850m, about R2.8bn at the then-prevailing exchange rate, from the IMF?
"What will happen if South Africa accepts a loan from the International Monetary Fund?" is a question being asked now -- and answered by pundits, some more doctrinaire than others about economic policy. We don't have to speculate. We can look at history to get some clues. South Africa did get a loan from the IMF, at the dawn of democracy.
Ironically, the man who must surely have contributed to the recent IMF panic, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, was among the ANC leaders who okayed the 1993 loan.
It was Mboweni who in October 2018 was quoted by Business Report as warning that South Africa might be forced to ask for an IMF bailout.
"If debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio reaches 60%, the IMF will come knocking and take over," Mboweni was quoted as saying. "We want to avoid that."
What the Finance Minister was referring to are the "conditionalities" or strict conditions the IMF insists on when granting loans to countries in financial distress. The IMF says it does...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
