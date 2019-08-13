Liberia: President Weah Nominates Liberia National Commission On Small Arms Boss

12 August 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia, Liberia: His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has nominated Mr. Thomas K. Kollie as commissioner of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms.

The nomination made on August 12, 2019 is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

