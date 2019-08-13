Namibia: Plastic Levy Now Mandatory

The finance ministry has officially announced that a N$0,50 environmental levy will be charged on plastic bags.

The announcement comes weeks after The Namibian reported that some businesses had started charging customers the levy, although it was not yet gazetted.

According to the 2 August 2019 Government Gazette, number 6967, plastic materials like carry bags (including cones), refuse bags, zip-lock bags and refuse bags will carry a N$0,50 environmental levy fee, to be added to the price that businesses already charge.

Late last month, the finance ministry's public relations officer, Tonateni Shidhudhu, had said the plastic bag levy is a way of protecting the environment, and the funds to be collected would be channelled to the Environmental Investment Fund for reinvestment in improved waste management.

This comes as step-up to strengthening the government's standpoint on controlling pollution, and the government is expecting to rake in about N$14 million.

The detailed 13-page gazette includes new rates for fuel levies, specific environmental duties, and a carbon emission levy.