Sudan: Committee Formed to Investigate in Reasons for Collapse At Exports Road

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council (TMC) Monday issued a decision on formation of a specialized fact-finding committee, headed by the TMC member and Chairman of the TMC Security and Defense Committee, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer, to identify the reasons for the cracking and collapses in Khartoum - Bara - Al-Obeid Road (Exports Road).

The decision stipulated that the committee is to begin its task immediately.