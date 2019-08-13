Sudan to Celebrate Signing of Constitutional Document On Saturday

Khartoum — Sudan will celebrate on Saturday, August 17, 2019, the signing of the constitutional document which was agreed upon lately by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.
The Transitional Military Council and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have finalized their preparations to celebrate the signing of the constitutional document amid regional and international presence of a number of president and representatives of regional and international organizations in a time when meetings between leaders of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the Revolutionary Front are being held in Cairo, Juba and Ndjamena to bring close the views of the two sides on the constitutional document.
Meanwhile, the leading figure in the Umma Party and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin, said that the celebration will be a symbolic, indicating that they are in the forces of declaring freedom and change have hesitated much in the word (celebration) because Sudan has lost lives and martyrs in this revolution.
He affirmed that the celebration is a symbolic and intended to mark advent of a new for the building of the new Sudan.
