Namibia: Basketball Festival in Katutura

The Namibia Basketball School League (NBSL) hosted its first ever basketball festival at the Basketball Artists School (BAS), with the aim of bringing the basketball community together.

Players of all ages as well as their parents joined in the day's festivities which started off with a Parent-Player basketball for life fun day. Parents joined in on team-based activities that were set up to teach inclusion and team work. A set of Sport2Life life skills activities started off the morning and ended with a small tournament of which the parents and players were mixed.

The day continued with a 3X3 tournament for u15 boys and girls who battled it out for prizes worth N$1 000. Teams from the Oshana Basketball School (OBS) in northern Namibia, which were accompanied by program coordinator, Pondo Nailenge also participated in the tournament.

Nailenge said it was a great opportunity for the children to not only visit the capital, but moreover to take part in competitive play with the payers at the tournament.

"This exposure served them well as this showed the other players that the northern region produces competitive players. We hope to take part in more competitions such as this and thus are happy that the federation is really working towards its goal of uniting all the various basketball bodies under one footprint," he said.

In the girls division, Deutsche Hohere Privatschule (DHPS) and the Basketball Artists School (BAS) team reached the final, with DHPS running out comfortable 12-1 winners. In the boys division, BAS, however, emerged victorious after beating OBS 11-0 in the final.

Several companies contributed to the success of the programme, namely Deutsche Basketball Bund (DBB), Bokomo Namibia, OTB sport, Pako Children's Magazine and the Namibia Basketball Federation.

The Namibia Basketball School League, which is another initiative run under the Namibian Basketball Federation, meanwhile continues with weekly matches.