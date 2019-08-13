South Africa: The Destruction of Capitalism Is Necessary for Real Transformation

It is common knowledge that universities are structured as a business and rely on funders to ensure their sustainability as a business. We can therefore only assume that satisfying their funders then becomes an important priority, writes .
On Wednesday 7 August the University of Cape Town invited human rights activist Dr Steven Salaita to give the TB Davie Memorial Lecture. He is well-known for his critiques on institutions that hide behind the banner of academic freedom while continuing to support the oppression of others and is widely outspoken about the injustice Palestinians face.
Although the lecture itself was inspirational and eye-opening, one cannot help but wonder whether it was used as a superficial gesture to show the wider public that the university supports the cause, without materially distancing itself. While UCT claims to be considering cutting academic ties with Israeli institutions, there is a lot of ambiguity around why the university cannot simply take a stance. Staff and students have been pushing the university to dissociate itself from systems of oppression for many years, and up until this day we are left with bureaucratic excuses.
Salaita explains to us that economic obedience and freedom have a close...
