Namibia: Anglers Excel At Tri-Nations Competition

Namibia excelled to beat South Africa and Zimbabwe in a Tri-Nations angling competition which recently took place at De Hoop Dam in Limpopo.

South Africa and Zimbabwe competed in the main Africa Union Region 5 Bass Angling Presidents Test, where both countries competed with six boats each, but since Namibia only competed with three boats, they participated in a separate competition between the three countries.

The event started on Monday, 29 July with two practice days to give each country the opportunity to prepare a strategy for the three-day tournament that started on Wednesday, 31 July.

"The team quickly realised that fishing was not going to be easy as a cold front had just passed and another one was on the way in that same week. We did however manage to stumble across one or two patterns quite early in practice and also realised that we would have to 'save' fish and not catch all the fish that were resident in an identified area all on the same day," Namibian team member Andrew Hall said.

After the first day of the tournament, Namibia was lying third but the scores were quite close, while Namibia's second boat, comprising of Andrew Hall and Duan Kotze had a good catch which ended up as the second best bag of the day.

Namibia, however, made good progress on the second day as all their boats improved on the first day's positions to overtake South Africa and move into second place overall.

On the third and final day, Namibia showed a great fighting spirit and working as a tight-knit unit they went on to take first place overall, with their second boat of Hall and Kotze ending up as the best boat of the tournament.

At the end of the tournament, Namibia ended up as the overall winner, followed by South Africa in second place and Zimbabwe in third.

Hall and Kotze's boat won the best boat of the tournament with the heaviest average bag over three days, while Nic Kruger and Alec Williams' boat came sixth overall out of a total of 15 boats.

The Namibian team thanked the Namibia Bass Angling Association for making their trip possible as well as their main sponsor Momentum Insurance Namibia, and secondary sponsors African Eyes Optometrist and KTE Namibia.