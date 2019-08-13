Zimbabwe: PAZ Hails Zupco's E-Ticketing System

13 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Charmaine Brown

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has applauded the electronic ticketing system by Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) which brings convenience to the commuting public.

The electronic ticketing system -- which is in the form of a "tap-and go" card -- was introduced in May this year with the aim of striving to increase revenue collection and efficiency.

In a statement yesterday, PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said the electronic ticketing system brought ease to the commuting public.

He, however, voiced concern at the $10 fee charged to get a tap card, which he said was on the high side.

"As PAZ, we highly commend the tap and go card system because it brings convenience to the commuting public however, there is concern with the fact that passengers are being made to buy the tap and go card for $10 hence the amount over-stretches the pockets budget of passengers, most of whom are not formally employed," he said.

Mr Goliati said Zupco must treat all customers equally amid reports that those using tap cards were getting preference.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Transport
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.