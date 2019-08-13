Zimbabwe: PAZ Hails Zupco's E-Ticketing System

The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has applauded the electronic ticketing system by Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) which brings convenience to the commuting public.

The electronic ticketing system -- which is in the form of a "tap-and go" card -- was introduced in May this year with the aim of striving to increase revenue collection and efficiency.

In a statement yesterday, PAZ president Mr Tafadzwa Goliati said the electronic ticketing system brought ease to the commuting public.

He, however, voiced concern at the $10 fee charged to get a tap card, which he said was on the high side.

"As PAZ, we highly commend the tap and go card system because it brings convenience to the commuting public however, there is concern with the fact that passengers are being made to buy the tap and go card for $10 hence the amount over-stretches the pockets budget of passengers, most of whom are not formally employed," he said.

Mr Goliati said Zupco must treat all customers equally amid reports that those using tap cards were getting preference.