Zimbabwe: 17 to Battle It Out in Dreamstar Finals

Seventeen finalists will battle it out at the sixth edition of Dreamstar Zimbabwe talent show grand finale scheduled for August 31 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Dreamstar Zimbabwe talent show is an event aimed at nurturing, empower and develop local artists aged between 12 and 40 years.

Event spokesperson, Tinashe Kitchen, said preparations for the finale are at the advanced stage.

"Following a two months auditions phase and the most competitive Dreamstar national semi-finals in June, Dreamstar Zimbabwe is set to host the biggest edition of its finals," he said.

Kitchen said the 17 finalists were coached by seasoned stars who include Cindy Munyavi, Sani Makhalima and Tariro neGitare. He said the boot camp begins this weekend in the capital.

"We are very excited and the finalists will be in boot camp from August 17 until the day of finals where they will be fine tuning their acts. We will also get some mentorship on team building, key life skills like networking, sex education, etiquette," he said.

Kitchen said the winner will walk away with ZWL$30 000 and trip to China while the first and second runners up will get ZWL$15 000 and ZWL$7 500 respectively.

Winners from the last year's edition are next month set to travel to China to pursue their Masters' degrees.

The show is organised by JCMC in partnership with Embassy of China to Zimbabwe and the China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre.