Zimbabwe: 17 to Battle It Out in Dreamstar Finals

13 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

Seventeen finalists will battle it out at the sixth edition of Dreamstar Zimbabwe talent show grand finale scheduled for August 31 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Dreamstar Zimbabwe talent show is an event aimed at nurturing, empower and develop local artists aged between 12 and 40 years.

Event spokesperson, Tinashe Kitchen, said preparations for the finale are at the advanced stage.

"Following a two months auditions phase and the most competitive Dreamstar national semi-finals in June, Dreamstar Zimbabwe is set to host the biggest edition of its finals," he said.

Kitchen said the 17 finalists were coached by seasoned stars who include Cindy Munyavi, Sani Makhalima and Tariro neGitare. He said the boot camp begins this weekend in the capital.

"We are very excited and the finalists will be in boot camp from August 17 until the day of finals where they will be fine tuning their acts. We will also get some mentorship on team building, key life skills like networking, sex education, etiquette," he said.

Kitchen said the winner will walk away with ZWL$30 000 and trip to China while the first and second runners up will get ZWL$15 000 and ZWL$7 500 respectively.

Winners from the last year's edition are next month set to travel to China to pursue their Masters' degrees.

The show is organised by JCMC in partnership with Embassy of China to Zimbabwe and the China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.