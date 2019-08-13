Zimbabwe: Zina Hails Heroes Day Netball Tournament

13 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu yesterday hailed the Heroes Day netball tournament organised by the Confederation of Youths in Sports and Arts at Belvedere Teachers College which they used to scout for junior national team players.

The tournament was held under the theme "Harnessing Sports and Recreation Activities Towards Achieving an Upper-Middle Income Economy by 2030" to commemorate Heroes Day.

Chipandu said she was delighted with the success of the tournament given that it was also a platform to scout for talent to represent the country at the Youth World Cup qualifiers to be held next year.

She also highlighted that she wanted to push for the tournament to be spread across other provinces so that their scouts spread their nets.

"I am happy that the tournament was a success although I would have liked more teams to participate since this tournament was also a platform to look at possible players who will represent the country at the Youth World Cup qualifiers sometime next year.

"I also want to push for the tournament to be spread across the rest of the provinces in the country so that netball has a proper platform and is supported at grassroots level," said Chipandu.

The tournament saw Kuwadzana 1 High School, Kuwadzana 2 High School, an Umpire's team and a Select side battle it out for the top prize, a trophy sponsored by Betta Balls Sports.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.