Zimbabwe: Zina Hails Heroes Day Netball Tournament

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu yesterday hailed the Heroes Day netball tournament organised by the Confederation of Youths in Sports and Arts at Belvedere Teachers College which they used to scout for junior national team players.

The tournament was held under the theme "Harnessing Sports and Recreation Activities Towards Achieving an Upper-Middle Income Economy by 2030" to commemorate Heroes Day.

Chipandu said she was delighted with the success of the tournament given that it was also a platform to scout for talent to represent the country at the Youth World Cup qualifiers to be held next year.

She also highlighted that she wanted to push for the tournament to be spread across other provinces so that their scouts spread their nets.

"I am happy that the tournament was a success although I would have liked more teams to participate since this tournament was also a platform to look at possible players who will represent the country at the Youth World Cup qualifiers sometime next year.

"I also want to push for the tournament to be spread across the rest of the provinces in the country so that netball has a proper platform and is supported at grassroots level," said Chipandu.

The tournament saw Kuwadzana 1 High School, Kuwadzana 2 High School, an Umpire's team and a Select side battle it out for the top prize, a trophy sponsored by Betta Balls Sports.