Zimbabwe: Sk Mourns Plumtree Accident Victims

13 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Wallace Ruzvidzo

Bulilima — Mangwe Senator Simon Khaya Moyo has mourned three accident victims who died in a horrific truck accident along the Plumtree-Brunapeg Road last week.

The accident occurred at the 62-kilometre peg near Marula in Matabeleland South Province. It is suspected that the vehicle, a Toyota Granvia, burst its rear tyre causing the driver to lose control.

It then veered off the road and overturned, killing the victims instantly.

In a statement last week, Senator Khaya Moyo, who is also the Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, said they had received the news of the untimely death of the three people with great shock and dismay.

"I have learnt with shock and dismay of the untimely and tragic demise of three people (including a pupil) in a horrific truck accident on the Plumtree-Brunapeg Road with eight others, including the driver, four teachers, three pupils and two others, severely injured and are admitted at Plumtree District Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals respectively," he said.

"Such accidents tell the story of the terrible state of roads in Bulilima and Mangwe districts which need urgent attention, if lives are to be saved."

Senator Khaya Moyo said the vehicle was reportedly overloaded and also carried gas cylinders and had given a lift to witnesses who had attended a court case at Plumtree Magistrates' Court where a policeman was facing charges of aggravated indecent assault on 21 pupils at Bulu Primary School in the Mphoengs-Mangwe area.

"Urgent action needs to be taken to complete the tarred road from Plumtree to Maphisa Growth Point as it stopped at Tshitshi more than 10 years ago," he said.

The same applies to deadly roads in Bulilima District. I appeal to authorities and well-wishers to assist the bereaved families visited by this tragedy. In wishing the bereaved families comforting prayers, may the souls of the dear departed rest in eternal peace and speedy recovery. to the injured."

The latest accident came barely a week after a Plumtree teacher died, while 12 other people were injured when a car they were travelling in overturned along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road.

