Zimbabwe: Victory Emboldens Nunurai Masosonere

NUNURAI Masosonere, who won this year's edition of the Givemore Marume Classic body-building and fitness contest at the Zimbabwe College of Music at the weekend, believes the success will help him relaunch his career after a two-year sabbatical.
Facing a tough contest against defending champion Gideon Teguru, the Harare muscleman showed no nerves on the night as he pitched up on the stage before everyone else exuding with confidence.
"I was well prepared for this occasion after coming second at the ZITF contest. I had all the belief. It was a matter of coming back to the big stage and do my thing after a two-year absence.
"To me this is a matter of reviving my career as I had taken a sabbatical focusing on establishing my own gym project, the Family Fitness Gym, along Chinhoyi Street in Harare.
"Body-building is all about passion. Coming second to reigning Mr Zimbabwe Ndumiso Dlodlo on two occasions earlier this year gave me the strength. I am also happy that there is a category to be established in the Nationals which I will take part in.
"I believe my stature fit the classic body-building and I am now looking forward to that," said Masosonere.
The senior men body-building contest was dominated by Zambians who came in numbers this year to challenge for the honours.
However, second place went to another Zimbabwean Simbarashe Mukondiwa while the third, fourth and fifth places were taken by the Zambians.
Senior men body-building up to and including 75kg was won by Thompson Jagaja as Lynette Tom was judged the Women Fitness Model winner.
The 2019 national finals have brought on board Zimpapers as the official media partners.
Givemore Marume Classic 2019 Winners
Women Bikini fitness -- Lynette Tom
Junior men body-building -- Thompson Jagaja
Men's Physique -- Blessing Itai Sithole
Men's Fitness -- Givemore Kamuronjo
Women Fitness Model -- Lynette Tom
Men's Fitness Model -- Njabulo Mateyu
Senior men body-building up to and including 75kgs -- Thompson Jagaja
Wheelchair men body-building -- Tendai Muzavazi
Senior men body-building overall winner -- Nunurai Masosonere
