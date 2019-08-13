Liberia: Oscar Dorley Moves to Czech Republic Champions Slavia

Liberia's Czech Republic-based midfielder, Oscar Dorley, has signed a four-year contract with Czech Republic Champions SK Slavia Praha, the club's official website has revealed.

Sports Club Slavia Prague - Football, commonly known as Slavia Praha is a Czech professional football club in Prague. Founded in 1892, they are the second most successful club in the Czech Republic since its independence in 1993. The club has won five league titles since the foundation of the Czech league in 1993. They have also reached the semi-finals of the 1995-96 the Union of European Football Associations, and the governing body of football in Europe (UEFA) Cup and qualified for the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.

The deal will see Dorley staying with Liberec for a few months before moving in to his new club.

Dorley has been exceptional in his performance, something that earned him the attention of many clubs to sign the young Liberian midfielder, and in the end Slavia became the luckiest side.

According to the Czech Republic Champions side, they have been watching midfielder Dorley for a long spell and believe that the 21-year-old matches the team's game system with his capabilities.

"He is a young player who will improve a lot. Over the past months, he has shown great progress, and that is why we have left him for hosting in Liberec. Let's see how the situation will develop in our squad," the club quotes its sports director Slavia Jan Nezmar .

The young Liberian left-wing midfielder expressed delight in signing for his new club, and looks forward to further challenges.

"I am excited about the transfer. I think it is important for me to stay in Liberec and move to Slavia after the middle of the season. This is another step in my career and I am very happy for it, "says Oscar Dorleyafter signing the contract .

He added, "Slavia has a great atmosphere, it is one of the stadiums I played in and I enjoyed it a lot."

Reacting to the signing of his new player, Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský said, "Oscar is a young player we like very much. He has made great progress since he came. He is an interesting player, fits age and typology into Slavia. Now he plays eight or six, and that would probably be the most likely option for us. For him, it is currently best to play. So he will stay in Liberec so far and we will have prepared a player for the future that could replace us if we leave."

Dorley has so far made 11 appearances for the national football team of Liberia since making his debut in 2015 against Tunisia.