Liberia: Health Security Implementation Review Convenes in Monrovia

The International Health Regulation (IHR) and National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) self-assessment and implementation review will convene in Monrovia beginning Tuesday, August 13-16, 2019 at a resort in Paynesville City, outside Montserrado County, a release has said.

According to the release, the meeting is intended to document Liberia's progress since the conduct of the Joint External Evaluation of the IHR in 2016 and prioritize NAPHS for 2020.

The NAPHS is a plan developed through a consultative and multi-sectoral engagement with involvement of International Partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO), United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC), USAID, for the Government of Liberia (GoL) to comprehensively address the threats to public health security in the country.

The purpose of Liberia's NAPHS (2018-2022) is to prevent, detect and respond to public health threats, prevent international spread of epidemic prone diseases and promote multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary coordination, and collaboration in the context of one health the interactions between Human, Animal and the Environment. Liberia has been credited for making significant progress.

Participants are expected to review NAPHS implementation progress and challenges, conduct a midterm self-assessment scorecard using the Joint External Evaluation (JEE) 2.0 indicators, identify key Benchmark actions to implement in 2020 based on existing capacity levels and map key actions to available and anticipated resources.

With support from partners, Liberia supports IHR in its commitment to ensuring harmonious implementation of the Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (RIDESSE) Project, and also in furthering the ideals of One Health.

The IHRNF Persons at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) will coordinate the execution of the meeting along with technical and financial support from Resolve to Save Lives, WHO, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), US-CDC, USAID, and the World Bank.

The GoL, according to NPHL director-general Tolbert Nyenswah, has over the past four years since the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, protected its population from frequent outbreaks of diseases of public health significance thus decreasing morbidity and mortality to these diseases.

It can be recalled that recently NPHIL and partners conducted refresher training and capacity for port health officers to prevent, detect and response to any importation of diseases.