Liberia: LFA Slaps Referee Josephus Torjilar With 2-Year Ban for 'Bribery'

Referee Josephus Torjilar hands over match-ball to LPRC Oilers Varney Sando who scored a hattrick in one of his team's matches.

Authorities of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) have banned Referee Josephus Torjilar for two years after being found guilty of bribery.

LFA's grievance and disciplinary committee and integrity, and compliance officer Morris Nahndi Barsi Giah, said during its investigation on 30 July, 2019, referee Torjilar admitted to have received L$20,000 (US$100) through a mobile money transfer after a second division match relegation play-off match between Srimex FC and Pags FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on 21 July.

Pags FC won the game 2-0.

LFA in an official statement said the committee found referee Torjilar's admittance a violation of chapter 13, section 2.3 of the rules governing the 2019 LFA national league, which states, "any referee(s) or match official(s) accused of taking bribe shall be investigated by the disciplinary committee and, if found guilty, such match official shall be banned for two years.

Referee Torjilar was the center referee in the 2018 National County Sports Meet Final between Bomi and Margibi Counties at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Referee Torjilar was also found guilty having violated chapter 13, section 2.6, which states: "Match officials are not allowed to accept gifts of any kind from members of clubs, etc. (cash or kind) before, during and after a match. Match official(s) caught will be immediately suspended."

The ban came into force on Monday, August 12, 2019.

There have been mixed reactions from football followers on social media since the news about referee Torjilar came to the spotlight.

"Oh My goodness... How could you destroy such good image and credibility you have built over the years, as far back in the days when Ghana played Liberia just for US$100 senior referee? Anyway, we all are liable to making mistakes in life ... take the suspension in good [faith], learn from your mistakes and try not to repeat it... " - Ambassador Steven Jeremiah Crawford, said on social media.

"This young man is very corrupt. He did same to us in the inter-ministerial league. So disgraceful."- Raymond Korhone, also reacted.