Liberia: India, Liberia Renew Commitments

The Government of India through its Ambassador accredited to Liberia from Ivory Coast has renewed his government's commitment for a stronger friendly ties with Liberia in different sectors of the country, with the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of Liberia being no exception.

Speaking Monday, August 12, 2019 at program marking the official launch and unveiling of the Mahatma Gandhi Commemorative Postage Stamps at the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications in Monrovia, Ambassador Y.K. Sailas Thangal, commended Liberia's Post and Telecommunications Minister, Cllr. Cooper Kruah ,Sr. for his commitment in striving towards further strengthening the ties between Liberia and India.

Born October 2, 1869, and died January 30, 1948, Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India.

Amb. Thangal, while recounting the many contributions of the famous Indian statesman, said the life and message of Gandhi has significantly influenced and inspired many world leaders up to date.According to him, the teachings of Gandhi remind people to be the change they want to see."He strongly believed that and practiced that all human beings have the capability to change his own world. Absolutely, he was a great teacher," added the Indian diplomat.

In a special statement, Minister Cooper Kruah disclosed that a computer school of excellence is expected to be established at the ministry through support by the Government and People of India.The Liberian government official asserted that such support by the Indian Government is a clear manifestation of the strong bond of friendship that continues to subsist between the two countries.

He recalled that Liberia, as a country, has immensely benefited from the friendship with India in the area of education and other sectors.

"Through this long-standing relationship, our country has greatly benefited; Liberians have benefited scholarships and other things," the Minister revealed. He also lauded the Indian government for its readiness to start the E-medicine program in Liberia and E-education program, which is expected to be added.

Minister Kruah, who is regarded as the Post Master General of Liberia, indicated that though deceased, Gandhi is remembered worldwide for his fearless advocacy during his struggle with Great Britain for India, stressing that his (Gandhi) legacy continues to live on."Today we will be unveiling Commemorative Postage Stamp in his honor and we do so because of the relationship that exist between Liberia and India, he noted.

Mr. Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of Foreign Minister Milton Gbehzohngar Findley, thanked the Postal Affairs Ministry for the initiative of unveiling the commemorative postage stamp in honor of Gandhi.

"I am indeed highly gratified that this opportunity will also afford me the valuable chance to interact with my fellow compatriots at this great ministry and to see the valuable work being carried out by this visionary team headed by the venerable Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr.," he stated.

Deputy Minister Fahnbulleh asserted that India and Liberia are supportive of a new global financial order under the BRICS regime; which is inclusive of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa."This new and emerging financial order takes into serious consideration the actual needs of developing countries and is sensitive to their developmental and financing challenges," he stated.