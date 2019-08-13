Zimbabwe: Zacc Boss Threatens to Hunt Down Husband's NSSA Looting Company

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is already investigating a company linked to the country's military establishment, chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said on Monday.

Justice Matanda-Moyo was responding to reports that Fernhaven, on whose board her husband Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo sits, was implicated in the looting of the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) as revealed by the forensic audit report that has already resulted in the arrest of a former Cabinet Minister Priscah Mupfumira.

Using her Twitter handle Justice Matanda-Moyo declared "no one is above the law."

"I have noted the concern of the general public regarding a matter in the Nssa report that cites Fernhaven and Africom. Let me reiterate that we are seized with all matters in the specific report and like I have said before, no one is above the law," Justice Mtanda-Moyo said.

Moyo is a director of Fernhaven Investments which was implicated in Auditor-General Mildred Chiri's forensic report into the Nssa plunder.

The Auditor General's report revealed that Africom, a telecommunications company in which the army owns 51% through Fernhaven, borrowed US$15 million from Afrimex Bank, but failed to service the loan.

NSSA, as a minority (4,5%) shareholder in Africom, became the sole guarantor of the loan in December 2013 despite misgivings from its board.

Fernhaven indemnified Nssa by providing security for the loan in the form of Longcheng Plaza shopping mall in Harare, which was built by Chinese firm Anhui Foreign Construction Corporation for an estimated US$200m.

Africom persistently defaulted on the loan and in 2015, Afrimex demanded money from Nssa, which made payments to the bank.

According to Chiri's report, however, Nssa should have demanded the money from Fernhaven, since the company had provided its property as surety.

However, Matanda-Moyo who has in the past indicated she would recuse herself if her husband were to be the subject of an investigation, said she was not in charge of this investigation but expects an update soon.

"I anticipate that an update on this case will be posted by Zacc, as I am not personally in charge of this particular investigation," she said.

"Zacc findings on the matter will be published in due course and decisive action shall be taken. We shall leave no stone unturned. Happy Heroes."