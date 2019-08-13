Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Migne Dismissed

Football Kenya Federation has parted ways with Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne.
"Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars Head Coach Sébastien Migné have agreed to terminate the coach's contract on mutual consent. Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time. The federation wishes to thank Coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 AFCON tournament for the first time in 15 years," read a part of a statement from FKF.
FKF End Migne's Contract on Mutual Agreement
