Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Migne Dismissed

Photo: Sila Kiplagat/Daily Nation
Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne reacts during their African Nations Championships qualifier against Tanzania at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 4 2019.
12 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Football Kenya Federation has parted ways with Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne.

"Football Kenya Federation and Harambee Stars Head Coach Sébastien Migné have agreed to terminate the coach's contract on mutual consent. Consequently, FKF and Migné have agreed on a settlement for the coach, over a period of time. The federation wishes to thank Coach Migné for his exemplary work and high standard of professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in the country qualifying for the 2019 AFCON tournament for the first time in 15 years," read a part of a statement from FKF.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Kenya's National Soccer Team Harambee Stars Axe Head Coach
Kenya, Tanzania AFCON Clash Will Be Like a Final - Coach Migne
Surprises as Kenya's Harambee Stars Name 2019 AFCON Squad
Kenya Dealt Huge Blow Before Final Afcon Qualifier Against Ghana
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.