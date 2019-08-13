Kenya: Mombasa MCA Ahmed Salama Arrested Over Drug Trafficking

A member of Mombasa County Assembly (MCA) was arrested on Monday in connection to drug trafficking.

Bofu Ward Representative Ahmed Salama was arrested in Likoni following the operation targeting politicians and businessmen suspected to be behind narcotics trade.

His arrest comes a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i held a meeting with politicians and security team. At least 18 people have been arrested so far.

Interestingly, the MCA is among leaders who attended Dr Matiang'i's meeting at Uhuru na Kazi in Mombasa.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Mr Salama, alias Bulldozer, recorded a statement at the Likoni Police Station before taking the police officers to his house.

"He took the officers to all his houses after recording the statement. He was later taken to the police headquarters," a police source told Nation on Monday evening.

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara said the politician was arrested following reports that he is involved in drug trafficking.

Addressing journalists in Nyali, Mr Ipara said Mr Salama would be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, police seized 147 rolls of bhang, 42 sachets heroin and 742 tables of rohypnol commonly known as bugizi.

Earlier on Monday, an OCS was arrested in Lamu County over a drug-related case.

CONSIGNMENT

Chief Inspector Shadrack Mumo, who is attached to the Kizingitini Police Station, was arrested after he allegedly released a drug consignment and a suspect from the station on Sunday.

The operation against drug traffickers comes after Dr Matiang'i on Sunday renewed the war against drugs at the Coast.

He said drugs were responsible for the increase of killer gangs that have been terrorising residents.

Dr Matiang'i warned that dealing with drug traffickers would be "a painful journey".

"I do not doubt that it is going to be painful, but we are prepared to start this journey," the CS said.